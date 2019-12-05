Connect with faith this season

Reading scripture can be an integral part of participating in one’s religion and bringing a faithful community together. Scripture is an essential component of weekly faith services, but the Bible can be embraced any day of the week.

Many may be surprised to discover that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt first declared the week of Thanksgiving as National Bible Week in 1941. National Bible Week encourages people to read the Bible or listen to its verses. The event is sponsored by the National Bible Association and the US Catholic Council of Bishops. National Bible Week 2019 marks the 78th commemoration of the event.

The timing of National Bible Week was perhaps intentional. The end of November marks the beginning of the season of thanks, faith and family. It’s a time of year full of community- and familycentric holidays. Incorporating faith into the mix can make the celebrations even more complete.

