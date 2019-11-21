Forney Bass Club Donates to the Forney Food Pantry

The members of the Forney Bass Club, a local bass tournament organization, are planning to donate $825 to the holiday needs of the Forney Food Pantry. During the club’s monthly meeting on November 12, 2019, the members of the Forney Bass Club voted unanimously to make a donation due to the loss of the food pantry’s freezer recently and the higher than normal need for food during the holiday season.

