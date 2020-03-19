Celebrating Reading at Forney Learning Academy

In honor of the birthday of one of America’s favorite authors, Dr. Seuss, as well as in recognition of Read Across America Day and National Reading Month, the Forney Learning Academy had some fun with books at the beginning of the month of March. Students and teachers alike in Forney ISD’s Pre-K program got in the spirit of reading with events such as Green Eggs & Ham Day and Cat in the Hat Day. Forney ISD shares the goal to make reading fun! By doing this, a love of reading can be instilled in the children of our community.

