For more than three decades, Forney’s annual Christmas Celebration has existed in one form or another. Though there have been changes through the years in the name, locations, and the organizations which hosted the event, Christmas in the Park has been a staple of the holidays in Forney for quite some time. Having been under the direction of the City’s Parks and Events staff for the last seven years, the event continues to expand each year.

This year is no exception, as Christmas in the Park returns to Forney Community Park on Saturday, December 7. The free family-friendly event will run from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM. What began as a modest festival on Main Street for a town of a few thousand people has evolved into a daylong premier event for the whole family that is expected to draw an estimated 15,000 people this year. Beautifully decorated by local volunteers and City of Forney employees, Forney Community Park is awaiting its guests who are sure be in the Christmas Spirit after joining in the fun at Christmas in the Park.

Here’s what to expect

Throughout the day, local youth dance and cheer teams and area choirs will entertain the crowds with holiday performances. With seating available, onlookers can stop to watch an entire performance if they choose or can listen to the music as they explore the various vendors onsite.

