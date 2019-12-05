Crandall Pirates’ Stellar Season Comes to an End

The Pirates came into Friday afternoon accomplishing something that hasn’t been done in Crandall since 1991. That is advance to the third round of the playoffs. In order to advance further they would have to beat a very tough team in the #2 state ranked Carthage Bulldogs.

Kickoff was moved to a 2 p.m. start time because of inclement weather at Rose Stadium in Tyler, Texas. Carthage won the toss and chose to take the ball in the first half. The Pirate defense knew they would have their hands full against a high-powered offense. Carthage started with a ten-play drive that resulted in a touchdown. They had an important fourth down conversion in that series which led to the score. On the day Carthage was 4 of 6 on fourth down conversions.

Crandall went three and out on their first drive resulting in a punt. The Pirate defense came up big, with a fourth down stop, giving Crandall the ball plus great field position. This was the motivation the Pirate offense needed. It took nine plays and freshman Samuel Omosigho running it in from seven yards out to put the Pirates on the board. The score at the end of the first quarter was 7-7.

