Depression During the Holidays

It is no secret that the holiday season can be a stressful time. With family gatherings, office parties, gift exchanges, and other demands on our time and attention, the final months of the year can be a trying time for even the most optimistic and enthusiastic people.

For individuals who suffer from or are at risk for depression, though, the impact of holiday stresses and pressures can be much more severe than the momentary frustrations that almost everyone experiences. For example, some causes for the onset of a depressive episode, such as feeling overwhelmed, experiencing a sense of isolation or deprivation, and having personal conflicts, are also common holiday experiences.

For individuals who are at risk for depression, here are some simple tips that can help during the holiday season.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Forney%20MessengerID423/