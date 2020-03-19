Forney ISD Responds to COVID-19

The last two weeks have been unlike any others in recent past. While Forney ISD was taking its regularly scheduled Spring Break during the week of March 9-13, administrators for the ISD spent the latter part of the week in discussions with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in order to formulate the most beneficial response to the CO-VID-19/Coronavirus health crisis sweeping the nation.

After closely examining the available data, it was determined that the best plan of action was to keep the doors to the Forney ISD schools closed at least through March 20. This will allow families to follow the recommended protocol of social distancing, which says individuals should avoid gathering in large groups, should opt out of remaining in enclosed spaces with others whenever possible, and should even provide a distance of at least six feet between themselves and those not living in their home when in public. The goal of this protocol is to avoid the sharing of germs and thus delay the spread of COVID-19.

Naturally, this decision raised some immediate concerns. Some of the commonly questioned topics are addressed below:

