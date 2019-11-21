Lady Jackrabbits Sign Letters of Intent

Wednesday, November 13, was another significant day for the Lady Jackrabbits Softball team. As notable players on a team that won the State Championship in 2018 and made it to the State Semifinals for 2019, all eight of the senior players who wish to play at the collegiate level signed National Letters of Intent last week.

After enduring numerous challenges and victories together, these girls and their coaches are truly a family. “This is the first senior class we have had the privilege of coaching for all 4 years,” says Coach Michelle Eitel, who coaches alongside her husband, Pat Eitel. “This group has a 105-16 record representing the Lady Jackrabbits and are looking to improve on that this year. We are so proud of these seniors. They have truly been a blessing to work with, and we look forward to seeing the amazing things they accomplish. These girls are true champions on and off the field!”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Forney%20MessengerID423/