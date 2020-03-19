FHS Varsity Golf Competes at DAC

The varsity boys and girls team played at Dallas Athletic Club on March 2. The girls played the gold course and the boys played the Blue course. The boys team finished 12 place overall and was led by Junior Justin Morris. Other notables were Senior Luke Preston, Sophomore Austin George, and Junior Vincent Coronado.The girls team finished 5th place overall in the event and was led by Junior Hannah Preston. Other notables were Sophomore Lilli Wehmeyer, Senior Camryn Teer, Junior Avery Fahey, and Sophomore Chloe Crane.

