Forney High Girls Soccer DISTRICT CHAMPS

Forney High Girls Soccer Team claims the 13-5A title of District Champs. This win clinched the top spot for Forney with two games left to play. Lady Rabbits defeated Poteet 3-1 in an aggressive match at Memorial Stadium. Lady Rabbits scored first with an assist from Fallon Weatherford to Kasey Carter. Poteet was awarded a penalty kick to equalize (only the 2nd goal allowed in district). Lady Rabbits came back quickly with an assist from Chloe Chadwick and a goal by Kasey Carter.

