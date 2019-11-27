Former Forney Resident Voted Two-Time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Taylor Jones, a 2019 graduate of Dallas Christian High School and native of Forney, received the prestigious honor of being voted Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for two straight weeks. The forward for Oregon State University’s Women’s Basketball team is one of only two players in school history to obtain this title in back-to-back weeks. Only four players in Oregon State’s history have even been named Freshman of the Week twice in one season.

