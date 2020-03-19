Lancaster Can’t Stand Up To Perfect Pitching By Gunn From North Forney Lady Falcons Varsity

Savannah Gunn threw a perfect game on Tuesday to lead North Forney Lady Falcons Varsity past Lancaster 20-0. Gunn struck out Faith Shavers to end the game.

North Forney Lady Falcons Varsity got things started in the first inning. An error scored two runs for North Forney Lady Falcons Varsity.

North Forney Lady Falcons Varsity tallied seven runs in the fourth inning. North Forney Lady Falcons Varsity big bats were led by Brianna Acosta, Brooke Cornelison, Destinee Brewer, Sarah Ybarra, and Brooke Miller, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Gunn got the start for North Forney Lady Falcons Varsity. She allowed zero hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out 11 and walking zero.

